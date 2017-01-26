Kellyanne Conway Has Some Notes on Kate McKinnon’s SNL Impression of Her

Kellyanne Conway has felt Kate McKinnon’s impression of her on Saturday Night Live has, for the most part, seemed a little too stoic kidnap-victim for her liking. As is perhaps more obvious now, Conway is actually having the time of her life working with Donald Trump, and she hopes McKinnon's impersonation will reflect that. "Make her be a little bit more happy,” the president’s adviser offered by way of character notes in a new The Hollywood Reporter profile. "I’m known for being much more happy than maybe the character sometimes is. I liked the 'Walking on Sunshine.' The 'Kellyanne Conway’s Day Off.' That was much more me." With that in mind, hopefully last week’s Chicago-style musical number was more to her liking. Inferring deeply from some unspecified source of information, Conway also told THR, "Kate McKinnon clearly sees the road to the future runs through me and not Hillary." Boy, she must have missed that Love Actually sketch then.