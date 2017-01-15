Ken Burns Is Adding Another Episode of Baseball Doc Covering the Cubs' World Series Win
“I’m sort of obligated.”
Since the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series win, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns told Variety that he feels "sort of obligated" to do a new episode of his 1994 series Baseball. The show was originally nine hour-long episodes for PBS, not including the one added in 2010, “The Tenth Inning,” which covered the Major League Baseball steroid scandal. Last year, Burns said that if the Cubs won the world series, he would direct another episode, and now he has to eat his words. Or at least just make another episode of his sports doc. Burns said he and collaborator Lynn Novick will “have to go and talk and figure out how to go back to it.” We're guessing they'll probably use the Ken Burns effect.