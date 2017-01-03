Kevin Costner Loves Being in Westerns so Much He's Working on Making a 10-Hour Oater

Sure, playing a NASA honcho in Hidden Figures is nice and all, but Kevin Costner has dreams of returning to another frontier. Costner — the star of Silverado, Open Range and Dances with Wolves — still has more to say about cowboys, gunslingers, pioneers, and their ilk. Costner told Variety that if he's been "working on" another Western, and it is 10 hours long. Perhaps realizing that a feature of that length would take longer to watch than looping Waterworld three times (a feat no human should attempt, even if they are trapped on a boat in a post apocalyptic world), Costner conceded that the epic oater could be divided up. "Maybe I’ll make three features out of it," Costner said. "There’s a fourth one, too, so it’s truly a saga. I could do TV, or I could also make it like every six months, have a big western that’s tied together like Jean de Florette and Manon of the Spring. I think those are fun to watch.” So, there you have it, Hollywood. Costner is ready to buckle his holster and hop on a horse for a TV series, film franchise, or 10-hour epic, whenever you are.