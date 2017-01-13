Kevin Hart Is Making The Black Man’s Guide to History, Which Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

Kevin Hart is coming at us with a history lesson. The comedian is developing a two-hour television special to educate us all on the black achievements of yesterday, re-creating scenes in the lives of overlooked trailblazers. Hart will star in and executive produce the show, which will tell stories of black history, according to Entertainment Weekly. In the special, after realizing that his daughter was deeply affected by 12 Years a Slave, Hart takes it upon himself to prove to her that black history is more than slavery and oppression. So he does what every parent would do: performs scripted reenactments of the lives of black history-makers like Matthew Henson (the first person to journey to the North Pole) and Mae Jemison (the first black female astronaut). “I’m very excited to be working with History on this show because not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now,” Hart said. “We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit too.”