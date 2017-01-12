Khloé Kardashian Ate a Fish Eye to Get Out of Talking About O.J.
"I think this has blood on it!"
A fish eye isn't a part of Khloé Kardashian's revenge-body diet, but sometimes exceptions must be made. To avoid talking about O.J. Simpson, Khloé chomped on a fish eye on the Late Late Show. In a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," James Corden asked her if she thought O.J. killed his wife. Khloé blushed, avoided the question, and immediately started picking at the fish eye on her plate. In between her long nails, the eye started falling apart until she tossed it in her mouth. "I don't even eat red meat," she said after. "Let alone an eye!" It is too late to anoint Khloé K an honorary member of the dream-team defense?