Gospel Singer Kim Burrell’s Radio Show Has Been Canceled After Her Homophobic Rant
The show "Bridging the Gap" aired on Texas Southern University's KTSU-FM.
Karma still exists somewhere in the universe. After gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell launched into a tirade against homosexuality in a Facebook Live video last week, her radio program "Bridging the Gap" has been canceled by Texas Southern University's KTSU-FM, which started airing the show several months ago. “The Kim Burrell show is no longer airing as part of KTSU Radio programming,” the university said in a statement. Burrell's comments also got her booted from an appearance on Ellen, during which she was set to perform a song with Pharrell from the Hidden Figures soundtrack. Pharrell and Ellen later condemned Burrell's comments on the show itself, while Hidden Figures stars Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer, as well as Frank Ocean's mother Katonya Breaux (Ocean's album features a song with Burrell) have also spoken out against her homophobia.