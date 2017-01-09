Latest News from Vulture

15 mins ago

U2 Will Headline Bonnaroo for the First Time in Honor of The Joshua Tree’s 30th Anniversary

Bonnaroo will be their first time headlining a U.S. festival.

8:53 a.m.

Girls Season 6 Trailer: Time to Maybe, Finally Grow Up

Returning February 12.

8:43 a.m.

French Police Detain 16 People Connected to Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Kardashian was held at gunpoint in her hotel room in October as attackers escaped with an estimated $10 million in valuables.

8:00 a.m.

Theater Review: Cate Blanchett Boosts Up The Present (And So Does Her Underwear)

Unfinished Chekhov, on Broadway.

3:03 a.m.

Donald Trump Dismisses 'Overrated' Actress Meryl Streep’s Artful Golden Globes Speech

Trump was "not surprised" that "liberal movie people" denounced him.

12:58 a.m.

Jim Carrey Wore His Best Alice Cooper Makeup While Rocking Out With Alice Cooper

Carrey sang "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "School's Out."

12:45 a.m.

The Highs and Lows (and Whoas) of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Dame. Streep.

12:01 a.m.

How Will La La Land’s Golden Globes Sweep Affect the Oscar Race?

The movie might begin with a sequence set in deadlocked traffic, but from here, expect La La Land to enjoy a smooth journey to Oscar.

Yesterday at 11:52 p.m.

Donald Glover ‘Trojan Horsed’ FX to Get Atlanta Made

"I told FX the show was something it wasn't until we got there and then hoped it would be enjoyable."

Yesterday at 11:27 p.m.

Viola Davis Bringing Meryl Streep to Tears at the Golden Globes Is Everything

"You make me feel that what I have in me — my body, my face, my age — is enough."

Load More