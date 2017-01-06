Kirsten Dunst Is Making a Dark Comedy for AMC About a Scheming Water Park Employee
To be directed by <em>The Lobster</em>'s Yorgos Lanthimos.
Finally, something that combines America's three great loves: water parks, Kirsten Dunst, and the amoral pursuit of success at any cost. Dunst has signed on to lead an AMC dark comedy called On Becoming a God in Central Florida, which follows broke, recently widowed Orlando water park employee Krystal Gill (Dunst) who "lies, schemes, and cons her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise — the cultish, flag-waving, multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that drove her to ruin in the first place." Written by Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky, and directed by The Lobster's Yorgos Lanthimos, the project will be "about the cult of free enterprise and one woman’s relentless pursuit of the American Dream," i.e. Fargo season two, but if you moved Peggy Blumquist to 1990s Florida. Presumably, the series ends when Dunst takes over the state of Florida and proudly declares that it is no longer a democracy, but a cheerocracy.