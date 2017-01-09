After the Golden Globes, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Settled in for Some Catan
After the show, it's the after-party. And after the party, it's time to collect some sheep.
Most people deal with the howling chaos of awards shows by drinking heavily and going to after-parties, but Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, it seems, are far more interested in strategic resource allocation. The Good Place actress shared a photo of herself and her husband, Dax Shepard, in a good place last night as they settled in for a rousing game of Settlers of Catan after the Golden Globes. Frankly, it's terrifying to learn that America's celebrities can be bought out by Big Board Game.
.@IMKristenBell and @daxshepard1 in onesies playing Settlers of Catan later tonight? Count us in. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/B6mhFiUx1T— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017