After the Golden Globes, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Settled in for Some Catan

Most people deal with the howling chaos of awards shows by drinking heavily and going to after-parties, but Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, it seems, are far more interested in strategic resource allocation. The Good Place actress shared a photo of herself and her husband, Dax Shepard, in a good place last night as they settled in for a rousing game of Settlers of Catan after the Golden Globes. Frankly, it's terrifying to learn that America's celebrities can be bought out by Big Board Game.