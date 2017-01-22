Kristen Stewart to Make Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut in February
On February 4.
Kristen Stewart is coming to Studio 8H. It's been years since the actress made a sport of looking physically pained on late night shows, and, apparently, with age comes confidence, plus the throw-in urge to give hosting Saturday Night Live a go. Stewart will make her debut February 4. The show announced the news during Aziz Ansari's own stint, also revealing that she'll be joined by musical guest Alessia Cara. It's not totally clear what Stewart is promoting — she's debuting a short at Sundance right now, but that seems ... irrelevant — which is just all the more excuse for extremely belated Twilight parodies galore. At least the lady already knows her way around a bad wig.