17 mins ago

Kristen Stewart Is Making a 'Kick Ass' Short Film About Gun Control

"My next short is so political."

12:34 p.m.

Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, and More Among Celebs Showing Support for Women's March

Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, and Zendaya are among the supporters.

12:25 p.m.

Cher on Trump Supporters: 'We Are Going to Kick Their Ass'

"His supporters always call us whiners, but we are going to kick their ass."

11:55 a.m.

Kristen Stewart to Make Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut in February

On February 4.

11:21 a.m.

Saturday Night Live Recap: Aziz Ansari Cheers Up a Trumped Nation

Aziz Ansari brings a joyful, exuberant presence to Studio 8H.

11:02 a.m.

SNL Says Goodbye to Barack Obama With Poignant 'To Sir, With Love' Performance

Hold yourself together.

10:33 a.m.

Everything's Coming Up Kellyanne Conway in SNL Musical Number

"And when the world goes up in flames, at least I'll know they knew my name."

9:50 a.m.

Aziz Ansari Tells Trump's White Supremacists to Go Back to Where They Came From (a Time When They Had to Pretend Not to Be Racist) on SNL

"You gotta go back to pretending."

Yesterday at 11:55 p.m.

Sundance: At the Women's March, Jessica Williams Was the Leader We Were Looking For

"I am my ancestors' dream," she told the crowd.

Yesterday at 11:46 p.m.

Paul Scheer Nails Why Being a New Parent Ruins Your Best Friendships

"You're just awash with people you wouldn't even want to have dinner with."

