Kristen Stewart Is Making a 'Kick Ass' Short Film About Gun Control
"My next short is so political."
Kristen Stewart is premiering her directorial debut, the short film Come Swim, at Sundance right now. But since the project is, per Stewart, about "first-world white-people bullshit problems," the artist already has her eye on her next directorial effort, one that's a little more in line with the times. Stewart revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that her second short film will be about gun control, and it's "going to kick ass." Teasing the project, Stewart dropped into a Valley girl impression and said, "My next short is so political. People are going to be like, 'Wow girl, get it.'" In earnest, Stewart is excited for things to "shift in this really beautiful way" away from projects like Come Swim and towards works, like her gun control short, that are "really about something." Wow, girl. Get it.