Lion and La La Land Among Cinematography Guild's Nominees

Those sweeping wide angle money shots don't film themselves, you know. Five cinematographers have been nominated for the American Society of Cinematographers' 31st annual awards. Moonlight and La La Land continue their post-Golden Globes momentum, with Silence scoring its first guild recognition. See the full list of nominees for ASC's main prize below, along with nominees for its Spotlight category, which recognizes features with festival or limited releases. ASC will hand out the awards on February 4.

Greig Fraser, Lion

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Bradford Young, Arrival

Spotlight Award:

Lol Crawley, Childhood of a Leader

Gorka Gomez Andreu, House of Others

Ernesto Pardo, Tempestad

Juliette van Dormael, Mon Ange (My Angel)