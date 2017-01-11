Lion and La La Land Among Cinematography Guild's Nominees
<em>Silence</em> also picked up its first guild recognition for cinematographer <span>Rodrigo Prieto.</span>
Those sweeping wide angle money shots don't film themselves, you know. Five cinematographers have been nominated for the American Society of Cinematographers' 31st annual awards. Moonlight and La La Land continue their post-Golden Globes momentum, with Silence scoring its first guild recognition. See the full list of nominees for ASC's main prize below, along with nominees for its Spotlight category, which recognizes features with festival or limited releases. ASC will hand out the awards on February 4.
Greig Fraser, Lion
James Laxton, Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Bradford Young, Arrival
Spotlight Award:
Lol Crawley, Childhood of a Leader
Gorka Gomez Andreu, House of Others
Ernesto Pardo, Tempestad
Juliette van Dormael, Mon Ange (My Angel)