Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins Keep Front-runner Status With Directors Guild Nominations

We're in the homestretch of awards season now, with the crowd of contenders starting to thin. After announcing their TV nominations, the Directors Guild — one of the surest Oscar predictors — has released its film shortlist. Front-runners La La Land and Moonlight keep their top spots among the pack, with Lion also scoring a nomination in both categories. Among first-time directors, Nate Parker's beleaguered The Birth of a Nation reemerges with a nomination. Silence, Jackie, and Loving were shut out. The 69th DGA awards will be handed out February 4. You can see all of the DGA nominees below:

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Garth Davis, Lion

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

First Time Director:

Garth Davis, Lion

Kelly Fremon Craig, The Edge of Seventeen

Tim Miller, Deadpool

Nate Parker, The Birth of a Nation

Dan Trachtenberg, 10 Cloverfield Lane