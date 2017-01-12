Damien Chazelle and Barry Jenkins Keep Front-runner Status With Directors Guild Nominations
Nate Parker also got a nomination for <em>The Birth of a Nation</em>.
We're in the homestretch of awards season now, with the crowd of contenders starting to thin. After announcing their TV nominations, the Directors Guild — one of the surest Oscar predictors — has released its film shortlist. Front-runners La La Land and Moonlight keep their top spots among the pack, with Lion also scoring a nomination in both categories. Among first-time directors, Nate Parker's beleaguered The Birth of a Nation reemerges with a nomination. Silence, Jackie, and Loving were shut out. The 69th DGA awards will be handed out February 4. You can see all of the DGA nominees below:
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Garth Davis, Lion
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
First Time Director:
Garth Davis, Lion
Kelly Fremon Craig, The Edge of Seventeen
Tim Miller, Deadpool
Nate Parker, The Birth of a Nation
Dan Trachtenberg, 10 Cloverfield Lane