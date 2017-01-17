Lady Gaga Demands Your Full Attention at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and Will Not Be Featuring Any Guests

When Lady Gaga takes over the field during Super Bowl LI, don't expect the queen of spectacle to be upstaged by other pop stars. Breaking away from the recent trend of Halftime performers sharing the stage (in 2016 Coldplay called on Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, in 2015 Katy Perry had Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott...), the pop star will by flying solo without any guests, reports Billboard. She will be only the eighth performer in halftime show history to not invite others to share in the glory and/or disaster of putting on a massive live extravaganza during the most widely-watched television event of the year. One of the first to perform the honor solo was Michael Jackson, who Lady Gaga is a very vocal fan of, in 1993, in a performance that many consider to be the best in the sporting event's 51-year history. Rumors from gossip column Page Six suggest that Lady Gaga is considering making a grand entrance from the top of the NRG Stadium's dome, which sounds insane only if you forgot about the time Diana Ross left her halftime show on a helicopter.