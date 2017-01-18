Lady Gaga Teases Super Bowl Halftime Dance Moves and Assures the World She's Wanted This Gig Since She Was a Toddler

While there are plenty of children out there who want to grow up to be a rock star, one young Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta had a very specific dream: To perform at a Super Bowl Halftime show. That little Stefani, now known by most as Lady Gaga, grew up to tell the good folks behind the Pepsi preview of the February 5 performance, "I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do." The "Bad Romance" singer wasn't about to start culling expectations either, telling the camera: "The thing is, it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times. I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?' This is where I'm supposed to be." While she didn't give away much about the actual performance, the video (above) also shows her longtime choreographer Richy Jackson getting the dancers in shape with some new dance moves, which look great, but might look even better if one of the dancers was in a shark costume.

