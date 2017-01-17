LCD Soundsystem's Front Man James Murphy Says New Album Will 'Be Done Soon'
With a bang, LCD Soundsystem returned five years after their disbandment with and one hell-of-a-reunion concert and a string of high-profile festival appearances in 2016. Though many fans were happy enough just getting the chance to see the techno-pop megastars pay tribute to Prince, front man James Murphy promised a new album, and that is what we'll get...eventually. Interacting with folks on his Facebook page, the singer told a fan inquiring about the record, "Still working on it, but it'll be done soon." Murphy went on to explain, "Winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out." The album will be the first new music release for the Brooklyn band since the 2015 single "Christmas Will Break Your Heart."