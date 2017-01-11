Hold On to Your Furs, Lee Daniels Confirms That an Empire Spinoff Is Coming
Just a reminder: <em>Star</em> is not an <em>Empire</em> spinoff.
Lee Daniels's empire, built around the success of Empire, is looking to expand. While promoting Star, which isn't really an Empire spinoff, at the Television Critics Association, Daniels discussed his plans for an actual Empire spinoff. "We're in talks," Daniels said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "We're finally figuring it out. It takes a minute, you know? We just really had to build the foundation of Empire, so we then try to figure out what that B-chorus is. It looks like it's going to happen." Daniels has discussed the possibility of an Empire spinoff before and mentioned a series focused on a young Cookie Lyon. Clearly, the solution is making that a stoner drama and calling it Half-Baked.