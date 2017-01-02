Leslie Jones Has Some Words for Milo Yiannopoulos's Book Publisher

The publishing giant Simon & Schuster has gotten a lot of flack in the past few days following the announcement of their book deal with notorious "alt-right" figure, Breitbart editor, and Twitter harasser Milo Yiannopoulos. The publisher paid Yiannopoulos a reported $250,000 advance for a forthcoming title, and when word of that deal reached the public, the public was, well...not into it. The feedback reached enough of a crescendo, in fact, that Simon & Schuster felt compelled to issue a statement about it — one in which they recognized the controversy without actually disavowing Yiannopoulos's words or deeds:

The response didn't sit well with many, of course; the tweeted statement received a barrage of negative responses. Nestled among those, per Entertainment Weekly, was one from comedian and SNL star Leslie Jones. Jones almost fled Twitter when she received a barrage of harassment this past summer, and Yiannopoulos was banned from the social media site for his role in egging on the egg avatars who staged the assault on her. Ostensibly, the attack was about fan dissatisfaction with the all-female Ghostbusters reboot, but many of the individual tweets she received had racist and sexist messaging in line with Yiannopoulos' writing and worldview, and that of the racist, so-called alt-right movement.

Understandably, Jones is not altogether excited to see her alpha tormentor get a book deal, nor the book's publisher defend their reasoning (however tepid). Jones tweeted at Simon & Schuster, excoriating them for their role in spreading hate:

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

As of right now, Simon & Schuster stands by the Yiannopoulos deal even as many celebrities and authors speak out against it. Whether that stance will hold amid a cacophony of protest remains to be seen, but in the meantime Yiannopoulos' book, Dangerous, is set for a March release.