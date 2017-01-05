Leslie Jones Doesn’t Have Enough Tuna in This Exclusive Oh, Hello Clip
Oh, how the tides have turned. A segment in Nick Kroll and John Mulaney's Broadway show Oh, Hello infamously consists of the duo, as their cranky septuagenarian personas Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, trying to get a celebrity to mutter the words "too much tuna" during an interview segment. (Yes, it's weird. Don't overthink it.) But as this exclusive clip from a recent show reveals, self-proclaimed tuna aficionado Leslie Jones thinks that the massive tuna sandwich presented to her isn't as big as it should be — an Oh, Hello first! — with Kroll and Mulaney truly lost for words as they're pranked on their own show. Check, meet (a very fishy) mate.