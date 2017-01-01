Leslie Jones Plays a Round of ‘Would You Kiss at Midnight?’ on Late Night and Jon Snow Should Be So Lucky
Bad news, the Verizon-turned-Sprint spokesguy
Guy Fieri's ears are burning, and it's not just because he got hair bleach all over them. If you were Leslie Jones and found yourself at a New Year's Eve party with Guy Fieri, Mayor Bill de Blasio, James Spader, the Verzion-turned-Sprint "Can you hear me now?" guy and the fictional Game of Thrones character Jon Snow, congratulations. How do you think that happened? Did you slip between the layers of space-time and end up at Guy's American Kitchen & Bar? Once you psychologically came to terms with this reality-violating fete, who, then, would you chose to smooch at midnight? That is correct. You'd go with the obvious answer: anyone but the Verizon-turned-Sprint guy, who has no loyalty in his heart and is a traitor down to his very soul. Brand-wise, anyways.