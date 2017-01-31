Latest News from Vulture

6:54 p.m.

It Was Really Cold on The Bachelor Last Night

There was no romantic tension in that barn. There was only shivering.

6:06 p.m.

Riz Ahmed Brought in His Lawyer John Turturro to Implore You to Raise Money for Syrian Refugees

Ahmed is present with his legal representative, John Turturro.

6:02 p.m.

Courtney Love Will Star in Lifetime’s Menendez Brothers Movie

Courtney Love will play Kitty Menendez.

5:44 p.m.

Rachel Bloom Wrote a Song for the Upcoming Supergirl-Flash Musical Crossover Episode

Keepin' it in the CW family.

5:17 p.m.

Mary J. Blige and the Cast of Sundance Hit Mudbound Told Us Why They Think It’s So Special

Hillary Jordan’s 2009 novel takes on a whole new life.

4:58 p.m.

Turn Anne Hathaway Into a Monster With This Colossal Slider

Slide over this image to make Anne a dancing beast.

4:48 p.m.

Why Texting Is Such a Rich Narrative Tool for the Modern Romantic Comedy

It's a convenient, compact ticking narrative time bomb.

4:14 p.m.

Liam Neeson’s Next Movie Sounds Like the Ideal Culmination of His Very Particular Set of Skills

Prepare to Run All Night into The Grey after you've been Taken on A Walk Among the Tombstones.

4:12 p.m.

With One Question, Hollywood Misogyny Traveled to Sundance and Greeted Zoe-Lister Jones

"Is the director here?"

4:03 p.m.

The Get Down’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is Your Aquaman Villain, and Nicole Kidman Might Join the Cast, Too

And Nicole Kidman's in talks to play the hero's mom.

