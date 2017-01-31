Liam Neeson’s Next Movie Sounds Like the Ideal Culmination of His Very Particular Set of Skills
Prepare to <em>Run All Night</em> into <em>The Grey</em> after you've been <em>Taken</em> on <em>A Walk Among the Tombstones</em>.
It’s been nearly two full years since we had a Liam Neeson-gets-revenge action-thriller, and Neeson must be getting restless, because Variety is reporting that he just signed on for maybe the most Neeson-y movie of them all. Hard Powder mixes together Taken, Run All Night, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and The Grey to tell the story of an upright snowplow driver who’s such a decent guy that he’s even been awarded a Citizen of the Year award in his posh Colorado town. Everything falls apart, though, when his son is murdered, leading him on a roaring revenge rampage to avenge his boy and take down a drug cartel while “armed with heavy machinery.” In the process, a war kicks up between a Native American mafia boss and a “fastidious gangster” who happens to be a vegan. Basically, Hard Powder sounds like it was dreamed up by the Key & Peele valets while they were fantasizing about their ideal Liam Neeson movie. We're not mad about it!