Lifetime to Produce Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, a Biopic About the King of Pop

So you’re not going to get that Sky TV episode of Urban Myths about Michael Jackson, Liz Taylor, and Marlon Brando taking a road trip together. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, you can get a different dramatization of Jackson’s life on Lifetime, because the network has announced that it’s producing a biopic about the King of Pop. The tentatively titled Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland will focus on the last few years of Jackson’s life, and will be told from the perspective of his security team. Chad L. Coleman — who you know from all kinds of TV shows, including The Walking Dead and Arrow — will play bodyguard Bill Whitfield, and famous Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi will step into the titular role. Searching for Neverland actually has a fair amount of Jackson-adjacent personnel behind it. Executive producer Suzanne de Passe worked with the Jacksons and the Jackson 5 while she was a creative assistant to Berry Gordy at Motown, and it’s based off of the book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days by Whitfield and fellow bodyguard Javon Beard.