Lifetime to Produce Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland, a Biopic About the King of Pop
It will be told from the perspective of the singer's security team.
So you’re not going to get that Sky TV episode of Urban Myths about Michael Jackson, Liz Taylor, and Marlon Brando taking a road trip together. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, you can get a different dramatization of Jackson’s life on Lifetime, because the network has announced that it’s producing a biopic about the King of Pop. The tentatively titled Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland will focus on the last few years of Jackson’s life, and will be told from the perspective of his security team. Chad L. Coleman — who you know from all kinds of TV shows, including The Walking Dead and Arrow — will play bodyguard Bill Whitfield, and famous Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi will step into the titular role. Searching for Neverland actually has a fair amount of Jackson-adjacent personnel behind it. Executive producer Suzanne de Passe worked with the Jacksons and the Jackson 5 while she was a creative assistant to Berry Gordy at Motown, and it’s based off of the book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in His Final Days by Whitfield and fellow bodyguard Javon Beard.