Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 8 Hamilton Demos So You Can Experience the Boundless Energy of Hamilton With Miranda Playing Every Part
A masterwork in progress.
Care to experience Hamilton as a one-man show? Dizzying neck swivels, potentially lethal breathlessness, and partial mustaches galore? Miranda has gone and made that scenario more or less livable for the fate-temptresses among you, releasing eight Hamilton demos on Soundcloud. The tracks are all early versions of songs that either made the show or the Mixtape, and, in a boisterous Burr or a more biting Angelica, you can hear some of the ways the musical evolved over the course of its development. Miranda sings every part in every one of the demos, which is not ultimately that surprising, because somewhere at this very moment the irrepressible multi-hyphenate is buckled down in a darkened room frantically finishing and then wearing more hats.