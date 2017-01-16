Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a West Wing Song, Which Is Basically Like Being 1/50th of the Way to a West Wing Musical
Damn, Mrs. Landingham.
Swap your walk-and-talk for a sit-quietly-and-smile-like-an-idiot. Well-known West Wing fanatic and the world's most creatively realized human being, Lin-Manuel Miranda, took his love of the Bartlet administration to its most obvious, most Lin-Manuel Miranda conclusion: recording an ode to the Aaron Sorkin drama entitled "What's Next?" The West Wing Weekly co-host and Vulture contributor Hrishikesh Hirway provided the beat, a longer remix of his podcast's theme song, and Miranda poured his heart, soul, and Yo-Yo Ma references into it. Consider it "The Jackal" for these new, trying times.
Oi!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 16, 2017
West Wing Nerds, look what @HrishiHirway & I made you!@Richard_Schiff @RobLowe @AllisonBJanney @NellyMoloney @WhitfordBradley @DuleHill https://t.co/UMPujkdOp4