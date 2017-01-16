Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

Riverdale’s Jughead Won’t Be Asexual Like He Is in the Comics

Though that may change, if Cole Sprouse gets his way.

12:00 p.m.

2 Chainz Says He, Too, Declined to Perform at Trump’s Inauguration

"I had to say ‘nah,’ no matter how much money it was."

11:36 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a West Wing Song, Which Is Basically Like Being 1/50th of the Way to a West Wing Musical

Damn, Mrs. Landingham.

11:22 a.m.

At Least 5 Dead Following Nightclub Shooting at BPM Festival

A lone shooter opened fire Monday morning.

10:20 a.m.

New HBO’s Crashing Trailer: Don’t Laugh As Pete Holmes’s Life Comes Crashing Down Before His Eyes

"There's no good way to tell people that you haven't seen The Wire."

10:17 a.m.

On Mariah’s World, Mariah Carey Shares Emotional Tribute to Prince After Learning of His Death

She called him "one of the most incredible geniuses that we've ever had."

9:54 a.m.

A24 Is Taking a Surprise Sci-Fi Short to Sundance, and It Looks Pretty Mysterious

Are you there, A24? It's us, Vulture.

2:07 a.m.

PBS Will Make You Feel Bad About Canceling That Newspaper Subscription With New Series Press

King Charles III playwright Mike Bartlett is writing the series.

1:05 a.m.

Broadway Stars Are Holding an Inauguration Day NYC Show to Raise Money for Human-Rights Organizations

Chita Rivera, Kelli O'Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and other legends are slated to perform.

1:00 a.m.

Oprah Winfrey, Van Jones, and Ava DuVernay Met to Discuss 13th and Politics

“I’m challenged by the idea that we are not holding people accountable for their votes.”



Load More