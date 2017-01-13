Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are Collaborating on a Duet Album Together

The long and winding tale of the band Fleetwood Mac is adding another twist to its rich history. Christine McVie has teamed up with Lindsey Buckingham for a duet album, and it will be the first full-length collaboration in their decades-long creative relationship. McVie, of course, took a 16-year hiatus from the band, before rejoining them for their On With the Show tour in 2014, and Buckingham has spent his share of time away from the group as well over the course of its half a century in existence. Of the new project, Buckingham tells The Los Angeles Times that he “loved doing it,” adding that, “All these years we've had this rapport, but we'd never really thought about doing a duet album before. There is that album that I did with Stevie back before we joined the band, but other than that, it's all been Fleetwood Mac or solo.” And for McVie’s part, it sounds like the endeavor has given her a whole new creative life to explore, “You know, a better thing's never happened to me. I've reconnected with the band and found a fantastic person to write with.” The album, currently called Buckingham McVie, is loosely scheduled to drop in May.