Little Mix and Skepta Lead the Pack of 2017 Brit Award Nominations

If the Grammys aren't enough to curb your international music appetite, the Brit Awards are here to save the day by releasing their well-stacked 2017 nomination list. Girl group Little Mix and Mercury Prize-winning grime artist Skepta lead the 2017 class with three noms apiece, while David Bowie, the 1975, Coldplay, and Zayn each scored multiple noms of their own. The battle for International Female Solo Artist may prove to be the most intriguing, though, with sisters Beyoncé and Solange facing off against the likes of Rihanna and Sia for the top honor. The entire list of nominees can be viewed below, and you can watch the ceremony live when it airs on February 22.

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

British Female Solo Artist

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sande

British Group

The 1975

Bastillle

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

British Breakthrough Act

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Critics' Choice

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

British Single

James Arthur - "Say You Won't Let Go"

Clean Bandit - "Rockabye"

Coldplay - "Hymn For The Weekend"

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - "Fast Car"

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - "This Is What You Came For"

Little Mix - "Shout Out To My Ex"

Callum Scott - "Dancing On My Own"

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - "Girls Like"

Alan Walker - "Faded"

Zayn - "Pillowtalk"

British Album of the Year

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...

David Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

British Artist Video of the Year

Adele - "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

James Arthur - "Say You Won't Let Go"

Clean Bandit - "Rockabye"

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - "Fast Car"

Coldplay - "Hymn For The Weekend"

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - "This Is What You Came For"

Little Mix - "Hair"

One Direction - "History"

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - "Girls Like"

Zayn - "Pillowtalk"

International Male Solo Artist

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake and Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Twenty-One Pilots