Little Mix and Skepta Lead the Pack of 2017 Brit Award Nominations
Listen up, you Anglophiles.
If the Grammys aren't enough to curb your international music appetite, the Brit Awards are here to save the day by releasing their well-stacked 2017 nomination list. Girl group Little Mix and Mercury Prize-winning grime artist Skepta lead the 2017 class with three noms apiece, while David Bowie, the 1975, Coldplay, and Zayn each scored multiple noms of their own. The battle for International Female Solo Artist may prove to be the most intriguing, though, with sisters Beyoncé and Solange facing off against the likes of Rihanna and Sia for the top honor. The entire list of nominees can be viewed below, and you can watch the ceremony live when it airs on February 22.
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
Craig David
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Lianne La Havas
Nao
Emeli Sande
British Group
The 1975
Bastillle
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag 'N' Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics' Choice
Rag 'N' Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British Single
James Arthur - "Say You Won't Let Go"
Clean Bandit - "Rockabye"
Coldplay - "Hymn For The Weekend"
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - "Fast Car"
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - "This Is What You Came For"
Little Mix - "Shout Out To My Ex"
Callum Scott - "Dancing On My Own"
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - "Girls Like"
Alan Walker - "Faded"
Zayn - "Pillowtalk"
British Album of the Year
The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...
David Bowie - Blackstar
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate
Skepta - Konnichiwa
British Artist Video of the Year
Adele - "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"
James Arthur - "Say You Won't Let Go"
Clean Bandit - "Rockabye"
Jonas Blue ft Dakota - "Fast Car"
Coldplay - "Hymn For The Weekend"
Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - "This Is What You Came For"
Little Mix - "Hair"
One Direction - "History"
Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - "Girls Like"
Zayn - "Pillowtalk"
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Leonard Cohen
Drake
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty-One Pilots