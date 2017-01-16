Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks' The Cops Ordered to Series by TBS
You get three guesses to name the characters' profession. The first two don't count.
If there was a role Louis C.K. was born to play other than himself, it is definitely a tiny disgruntled cartoon police officer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, TBS has ordered ten episodes of The Cops, the animated series C.K. and Albert Brooks initially developed for FX early last year. Along with the network switch, The Office showrunner Greg Daniels will also be joining the show. The Cops stars C.K. and Brooks, or rather their vocal talents, as “two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you're not married to either.” The series won't premiere until 2018, but at least now you've got a pretty good handle on The Cops' general premise.