9:00 p.m.

Billy Eichner Is Trying to Talk to You

The Billy on the Street creator on screaming with purpose, comedy under Trump, and taking celebrities down a peg.

8:35 p.m.

Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks' The Cops Ordered to Series by TBS

You get three guesses to name the characters' profession. The first two don't count.

8:24 p.m.

See Proof That Game of Thrones's Actor Hafþór Björnsson Really is a Mountain of a Man

Far away from Westeros, Björnsson competed for a Guinness World Record in Italy.

5:02 p.m.

Read T.I.’s Open Letter to Donald Trump

"The deck has always been stacked against US in this country."

4:39 p.m.

Ben Affleck Would Like Us to All Chill With the Grilling Him About Batman

"Nobody ever asked me 'Where's Live by Night?'"

4:11 p.m.

BBC Investigates Possibility That Sherlock Leak Came From Russian State

The Russian government seems to have its hands in a lot of pies.

3:59 p.m.

Daniel Handler (a.k.a. Lemony Snicket) on A Series of Unfortunate Events, Neil Patrick Harris, and Seeing the World From a Kid’s Perspective

"I think the large confounding questions of childhood never vanish in adulthood."

3:26 p.m.

Enjoy the Last of Barack Obama’s Literary Wisdom

"I don’t worry about the survival of the novel. We’re a storytelling species."

3:20 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Quits Inauguration Gig Out of Respect for the Boss

Don't want to disappoint Father.

2:37 p.m.

Wyclef Jean Shows Off His Homemade ‘All Lives Matter’ Music Video

A message from Wyclef, to the world: "Judge life matters."

