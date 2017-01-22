Latest News from Vulture

17 mins ago

Country Star Luke Bryan will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI

Bet you wish you remembered how Roman numerals worked.

5:02 p.m.

Madonna Clarifies That Her 'Blowing Up the White House' Comment Does Not in Fact Mean She Intends to Blow the White House Up

She says it was "one phrase taken wildly out of context."

4:42 p.m.

Sundance: Anton Yelchin Is as Good as He's Ever Been In One of His Final Film Roles

Few actors are better than Yelchin at being both blustering and vulnerable.

4:08 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen on Women's March: 'We Are the New American Resistance'

Springsteen couldn't be with the protesters in body, but boy is he there in spirit.

3:35 p.m.

Director David Ayer on Suicide Squad: I 'Wish I Had a Time Machine'

His solution somehow involves more Joker.

3:15 p.m.

Sundance: The Discovery Is Netflix's Spritual Cousin to The OA

The sci-fi film looks primed to benefit from Netflix's hit show about the afterlife.

2:35 p.m.

New King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer for You, From Guy Ritchie

Charlie Hunnam is an old-time guy.

2:02 p.m.

Amazon Spends $12 Million on Sundance Rom-Com The Big Sick from Kumail Nanjiani, Michael Showalter, and Judd Apatow

One of the first big buys of this year's festival.

12:57 p.m.

Kristen Stewart Is Making a 'Kick Ass' Short Film About Gun Control

"My next short is so political."

12:34 p.m.

Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, and More Among Celebs Showing Support for Women's March

Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, and Zendaya are among the supporters.

