Country Star Luke Bryan will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI
Bet you wish you remembered how Roman numerals worked.
Country star Luke Bryan will be singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl LI, during the pregame show at NRG Stadium in Houston. He's never played the Super Bowl before, but like that old saying goes, there's a first time for singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. He's got a lot to live up to, considering past anthems were sung by artists like Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, and Alicia Keys. Bryan has sold nearly 8 million albums and had 17 number-one singles, and only punched one heckler. So get your hot wings ready (it's an expression!), the Super Bowl airs Feb. 5 on Fox.