Madonna Clarifies That Her 'Blowing Up the White House' Comment Does Not in Fact Mean She Intends to Blow the White House Up

Madonna is now clarifying that she has no intention of blowing up the White House after a line in her fiery Women's March speech was interpreted by some as a cause for alarm. The line in question actually came as Madonna argued that violence is not an effective tactic for accomplishing political progress. She said, "Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful thought about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We can’t fall into despair." She then launched a refrain of "We choose love." Some listeners still chose to hear a threat in her words, though, with the Trump team attacking her for her comments. All of which brings us to Madonna's Instagram post on Sunday, in which she wrote: "I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context." Her messages continues with Madonna again emphasizing her belief that "acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love." Not exactly the stuff out of a campaign to Make the War 1812 Again. Read Madonna's full post below.



Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸