Madonna Says Trump Was Elected to ‘Show Us How Lazy and Un-Unified and Lackadaisical We’ve Become’

If you're nervous about today's inauguration and/or terrified about the four years to come, don't worry: Madonna is confident President Donald Trump was elected "for a reason." Sure, that reason might be to force the nation to hit rock bottom, but still. It's soothing to have a rationale, any rationale. "It had to happen. I do believe that Trump was elected for a reason: to show us how lazy and un-unified and lackadaisical we've become about our freedom," the singer told the audience at last night’s Brooklyn Talks panel at the Brooklyn Museum of Art. “They say it's always darkest before the dawn. I feel like it had to happen to bring people together. Let's get the party started!" As you might recall, Madonna was a fervent Clinton supporter prior to the election, performing get-out-the-vote shows and offering oral sex to anyone still not completely convinced they should cast their ballot for Hillary. Apparently assuming this is the worst America can do, Madonna declared, "We've gone as low as we can go. We can only go up from here. We have two choices: destruction and creation. I'm going down the road of creation and you are all welcome to join me." She also added, "I'm going to slap any man who doesn't say they're a feminist."