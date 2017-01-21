Madonna to Women’s March Detractors: ‘F*ck You’

Wearing a black “pussy hat,” Madonna gave the final speech at the Women’s March keynote in D.C., welcoming protesters to the “revolution of love,” while admitting that she desperately thought “a lot” about blowing up the White House. As CNN, MSNBC, and C-Span filmed on, Madonna (with Amy Schumer behind her at one point) delivered multiple instances of the word “fuck” that had the networks speedily cutting away from the expletives. The first emphatically encouraged everyone to wake up. The second and third, she aimed toward women’s-protest detractors.

The full text of her rousing speech below:

Hello. Are you still awake out there? Are you sure about that? Can you hear me? Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love — to the rebellion and our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people. Where being uniquely different right now, might truly be considered a crime. It took this horrific moment of darkness, to wake us the fuck up. It seems we have all slipped into a false sense of comfort — that justice would prevail and good would win. Well. Good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.

Today means that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning. the beginning of our story. The revolution starts here — the fight for the right to be free to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance against the face of true solidarity.

And to our detractors that insist this march will never add up to anything, fuck you. Fuck you. It is the beginning of much needed change. Change that will require sacrifice, people. Change that will require many of us to make different choices in our life. But this is the hallmark of revolution. My question to you today is, “Are you ready?” I said, “Are you ready?” Say, “Yes, we’re ready!” Say, “Yes, we’re ready!” One more time, you’re ready!

Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful thought about blowing up the White House (but I know that this won’t change anything). We can’t fall into despair. As the poet W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II, we must love one another or die. I choose love. Are you with me? Say this with me. We choose love. We choose love. We choose love.

