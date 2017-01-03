Amazon Renews Man in the High Castle for a Third Season, Because People Are Really Craving a Fascist Alternate Universe Right Now
The series also gets a new showrunner.
In a development that is totally surprising and has nothing to do with any real-world political climates, a show about fascism is Amazon's top performer. The company — which does not release viewership data — has renewed The Man in the High Castle for a third season. The season two premiere garnered the most viewers of any Amazon original series, the company said in a release. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the show has brought Eric Overmyer on as showrunner, after previous executive producer Frank Spotnitz departed the show during production. Overmyer's credits include The Affair and The Wire, so this show that reimagines America under Nazi and imperial Japanese rule might add a little more, um, realism.