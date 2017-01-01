Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance Was Truly the Ending 2016 Deserved
[screaming in the whistle register]
A consummate professional with decades of experience under her skin-tight, crystal-studded, nude belt blowing it in the biggest way possible on a national stage is the final, and perhaps most obvious, Screw You from 2016 the American viewing audience could receive, and boy, 2016 got it in right under the wire. That Mariah Carey, a singer who has literally been performing since she was old enough to vocalize, can still experience a total on-stage catastrophe in Times Square on New Year's Eve should chill you down to your little glitter-covered, champagne-soaked bones. "We’re missing some of these vocals, but it is what it is," Carey sighed from the stage, as she seemingly struggled with all her audio cues and the stage's non-functioning monitors. “Let the audience sing.” And so they did. Thanks for the memories, 2016. Now get the hell out of here.
Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017