Mariah Carey Finally Speaks Out About Her ‘Horrible’ New Year’s Performance

Mariah Carey's — how do we put this delicately? — not-so-great live performance on New Year's Eve was truly the ending 2016 deserved, with the singer mightily struggling to lip-sync when the stage's monitors ceased to work properly during her second song. A blame war between Carey's reps and the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest producers ensued, during which Carey amusingly tweeted a short message saying "shit happens" to alleviate concern. Still, Carey hasn't expounded on the performance's many mishaps until now, and frankly she seems pretty mellow about how everything went down. "All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business," Carey told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. "I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time." When asked if she would be wary about participating in more live events, Carey quickly shot down that assertion. "It's not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future," she said. "But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team."

Additionally, Carey thanked her loyal fan base for staying on her side through the whole ordeal: "My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year's Eve." The diva has spoken.