5 mins ago

Tom Hardy Is Acting Coy About How Much He Obviously Wants to Fulfill Your Fantasies and Play James Bond

"If you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race.

10:20 p.m.

Mark Hamill Recorded Trump's John Lewis Tweets as the Joker, Is Pretty Much Going One-to-One With This Bit Now

Hope he has four to eight years left in him.

10:00 p.m.

The Young Pope Recap: For Whom the Kangaroo Tolls

There's no business like pope business.

10:00 p.m.

So, Was That a Real Kangaroo on The Young Pope?

Hark, a wild kanga appears.

10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Tenacious D

What is Kristen doing in a sketch comedy show?

9:58 p.m.

The Internet Noticed Rob Schneider's Attempt to Impart MLK Wisdom on Civil Rights Leader John Lewis

Schneider's lesson about Martin Luther King Jr. didn't go over well.

9:00 p.m.

Billy Eichner Is Trying to Talk to You

The Billy on the Street creator on screaming with purpose, comedy under Trump, and taking celebrities down a peg.

8:35 p.m.

Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks' The Cops Ordered to Series by TBS

You get three guesses to name the characters' profession. The first two don't count.

8:24 p.m.

See Proof That Game of Thrones's Actor Hafþór Björnsson Really is a Mountain of a Man

Far away from Westeros, Björnsson competed for a Guinness World Record in Italy.

5:02 p.m.

Read T.I.’s Open Letter to Donald Trump

"The deck has always been stacked against US in this country."

