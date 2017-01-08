Mark Hamill Recorded a Trump Tweet As the Joker, Striking Fear Into the Hearts of All of Gotham’s Haters and Losers
Hey, at least The Joker had puns.
Inhaling laughing gas so potent, you guffaw uncontrollably until you lose your mind actually sounds like a great way to get through 2017. Baring its invention and manufacture, however, you’ll at least crack a tiny deranged smile listening to Mark Hamill reciting Donald Trump’s New Year's tweet as The Joker from Batman: The Animated Series. Hamill voiced the clown-faced archvillian on the series from 1992 to 1994 and in many iterations since, and the audio rendition he uploaded to Twitter has the exact smiling sneer with which each of Donald Trump's tweets were meant to be read. Oh, oh, next Trump should read The Joker's tweets in Mark Hamill's voice! Ah, we have fun.
The Trumpster quote #1#ANewJeersToast https://t.co/qZQEGU18r6— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 8, 2017