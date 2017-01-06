Martin Scorsese's Frank Sinatra Biopic Sleeps with the Fishies, Capiche?

It looks like a biopic about Ol' Blue Eyes is no more. According to Rolling Stone, a long-gestating Frank Sinatra film has finally kicked the bucket, mostly due to Sinatra's remaining family members' resistance to certain plot points of the script (a.k.a., the man's life). At least, that's the reasoning given by the film's would-be helmer, one Martin Scorsese. The director, whose films have helped define the image of the contemporary Italian-American man says it's that very aspect of Sinatra's life that holds the project from completion. "It's very hard [to write the script] because here is a man who changed the entire image of the Italian-American," Scorsese said. "And that's just one thing. Along with his political work, civil rights, the mob." Scorsese says he'd be back in a flash if the family agreed to make a film that took in the man's many complexities and allowed them to be shown onscreen, but until then the dream is dead. It's a project Scorsese has played with for a few decades at least, but perhaps the release of the director's acclaimed Catholic epic Silence — which also percolated for decades — allowed the be-eyebrowed one to relax in the "projects I'd like to see completed in my lifetime" sense. So, R.I.P. Sinatra biopic that may have starred an ill-cast Leonardo Dicaprio. Your director did it his way.