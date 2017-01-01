M*A*S*H Actor William Christopher Dies at 84
Christopher played the show's Father Mulcahy.
William Christopher, best-known for his turn as Father Francis Mulcahy on M*A*S*H, died yesterday at the age of 84 at his home in Pasadena. According to Variety, Christopher’s son John Christopher confirmed the actor’s death due to non-lung small cell carcinoma to KABC-TV in Los Angeles. In addition to portraying the Jesuit U.S. Army Chaplin during the show’s eleven-season run, and in the series' short-lived spin-off After MASH, Christopher appeared in a plethora of TV roles, including parts on The Andy Griffith Show, Hogan's Heroes, The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote and The Smurfs. Father also to autistic son Ned, Christopher frequently devoted his time and talents to the National Autistic Society. In recent years, the actor once again returned to the cloth, guesting as Father Tobias on Days of Our Lives in 2012.