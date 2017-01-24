Downton Abbey’s Matthew Goode to Continue Making Aristocratic Ladies Swoon by Joining The Crown
Very Goode casting choice.
Seemingly unsatisfied by romancing Lady Mary and strolling through the lush Italian countryside in search of the perfect grape, noted period-drama dreamboat Matthew Goode has joined the upcoming second season of Netlifx's The Crown in an equally tantalizing role. Per the Radio Times, Goode will be portraying Antony Armstrong-Jones (most commonly referred to as Lord Snowdon), a society photographer and filmmaker who was married to Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth's sister, from 1960 to 1978. The couple, who had two children, divorced after 18 years following a rather tumultuous marriage, and he died earlier this month at the age of 86. The Crown's second season is reportedly currently filming, with an expected air date of the end of the year. Sorry, Peter Townsend enthusiasts!