Matthew McConaughey's Dad Used a Pissing Contest to Win His Child a Motorcycle
Prepare yourself for the most Texan family story possible.
How Texas is Matthew McConaughey? Well, let's just say his dad was willing to drive for an hour and a half to wake up his 12-year-old son in the middle of the night, drive the kid for another hour and a half, and ask the child to hit a 6-foot-2 target with urine for the sake of winning a dirt bike. Let's just say that, because, according to Matthew McConaughey, that is exactly how his brother got his first motorcycle. Unfortunately, the Dazed and Confused star has yet to divulge whether he shares his brother's talent.