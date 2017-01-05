Meet Your Hamilton National Touring Cast

Following the news that the small but very, very fun part of Hamilton's King George will shortly be taken up by former Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam, we have now learned why: Killam's predecessor in the role, Rory O'Malley, will transfer to the hit musical's national tour. The news was revealed as part of an overall casting announcement, the Los Angeles Times reports. Also exciting for theaters across America about to be touched by the magic story of our first secretary of the Treasury is the news that Joshua Henry (In the Heights, the Chicago production of Hamilton) will take on the pivotal role of Aaron Burr, and the man himself will be played by current A.Ham alternate Michael Luwoye. Last October, Luwoye made Hamilton history when he stepped in for Brandon Victor Dixon in the role of Aaron Burr, making him the first person in history to play both the titular character and [spoiler alert] the damn fool that shot him. O'Malley, Henry, and Luwoye will make their national debuts on March 10 in San Francisco.