Meg Ryan Is Returning to TV With a Comedy for Epix

The latest movie star to take the leap from the big screen to the small screen is Meg Ryan. Variety reports that the Sleepless in Seattle actress is set to star in an upcoming comedy series Picture in Paris, which Epix is eyeing. The half-hour series is a TV adaptation of Brian Hall's short film of the same name (Hall is also writing the show) and follows an empty-nester who abandons the suburbs for Paris. Ryan is following in the steps of another American sweetheart and romantic comedy stalwart, Julia Roberts who recently agreed to her first-ever television series. Before becoming the spunky, go-getter Tom Hanks would fall in love with in various movies, Ryan appeared regularly in As the World Turns and a few prime-time series in the '80s. Though she popped up in Lisa Kudrow's Web Therapy a few times in recent years, Ryan has not had a major role on TV since she made it big with her small part in 1986's Top Gun.