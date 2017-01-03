Megyn Kelly Is Leaving Fox News
She’ll be taking on an expanded role at NBC.
Following months of prolonged contract negotiations and feverish discussion about her fate, the New York Times reports that Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to transition into a “broad new role” at NBC. Kelly will take on a multifaceted role at the network, where she will “host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the network’s special political programming and other big-event coverage.”
The financial details of Kelly’s deal were not disclosed. While Fox reportedly offered Kelly more than $20 million to renew her contract, she has stated that money would not be the only factor in her decision, and that she wanted a role that would allow her to grow her talents and to spend more time with her three young children.
Kelly’s departure marks a major shake-up for Fox, where she is their second-most-watched host after Bill O’Reilly and a rare centrist voice amid the network’s right-leaning lineup. Throughout 2016, Kelly made news almost as often as she broke it, sparring publicly with Donald Trump throughout the campaign and becoming a leading voice in the sexual-assault allegations against former chairman Roger Ailes.