Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech Boosts Fundraising for the Committee to Protect Journalists

Journalists at risk of being sued by prickly and reactionary public figures (who shall remain nameless) owe Meryl Streep a hat tip today. At last night’s Golden Globes, Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for a lifetime of achievement in the film arts, and during her acceptance speech she called on those in the room and watching at home to help protect freedom of the press by donating to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The CPJ is a nonprofit organization that researches violations of press freedom around the world and provides support for press professionals whose rights are compromised by repressive entities. The CPJ’s advocacy director told Time that the typical number of donations coming into the group on any given Sunday night is about five, but after Streep’s plea the number jumped to around 700. The exact dollar amount that was raised Sunday night has not been released, but the combination of hard cash and raised awareness for the CPJ is a double bonus. So thanks to Meryl Streep for sending out the call, and thanks to Donald Trump for inspiring people to unselfishly support a free and protected fourth estate. This will go a long way in keeping America great!