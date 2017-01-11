"This concerns me."

Seth Meyers Confronts Kellyanne Conway About the Latest Trump and Russia Allegations

Tom Hardy's mumble-mouthed machismo is a delight to watch.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. doubles down on killer robots in a tense episode.

Katy Perry, George Takei, Shonda Rhimes, Jesse Williams and others took to social media.

Chair of the inauguration committee Tom Barrack has plans for "poetic cadence."

Donald Trump's Inauguration Planner Promises 'Soft Sensuality' In Lieu Of Celebrities

This is classic Kim Richards, from beginning to end.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap: Game Nightmare

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will be a limited series Western.

Coen Brothers Entering a New (For Them) Frontier: Directing a TV Series

The Royal Ties production company will create new projects for ABC Studios.

Regina King Will Produce Programming Through New Development Deal with ABC

The singer who wrote the music for the show will now be performing in it.

Sara Bareilles in Talks to Join Broadway's Waitress in the Lead Role

Yesterday at 8:23 p.m.

In a Close, Close Future — in a City Not So Far Away — George Lucas is Building His $1 Billion Museum in L.A.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has found a home in L.A.'s Exposition Park.