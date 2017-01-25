Michael Bay Is Producing a Movie About a Trump-Style Dystopia
It's not sci-fi, it's "sci-<em>fun</em>."
It's about time the complicated politics of Michael Bay's movies had some fresh fodder. A week into life under President Trump, and Bay is already preparing to bring the administration's nuance to the big screen. Universal Pictures has won the bidding war for his latest film, Little America, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wasteland director Rowan Athale wrote the spec script about a future in which China owns America, a "Trump-like president" has spent the nation's money, and American citizens immigrate to China for better work. Bay is onboard to produce with Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Sources told THR the movie is more "sci-fun" than "sci-fi,” but it sounds like the plot is "Trump bad, China ... more bad."