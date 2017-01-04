See Michael Fassbender in a Crazy, Filthy Car Chase in This Clip From Trespass Against Us

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson star in the new crime drama Trespass Against Us, playing a father and son wrapped up in a life of crime, mischief, and criminal mischief. They're also the owners of the yellowest car in Britain, which in this exclusive clip from the film, Fassbender takes on a bit of a joyride through a local council estate. (If you're wondering what's written on the car, it's the U.K.-slang equivalent of "Fuck the police.") It's a Fassbender fender-bender!