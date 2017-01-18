Michael Flatley Reportedly to Dance For Donald Trump at Inauguration Ball
How very festive.
A big concern about Donald Trump's presidency is his finesse with international diplomacy, so detractors should be happy to learn that the President-elect will soon be in pleasant company with the Lord of the Dance. TMZ reports that Michael Flatley and his band of merry dancers are set to participate in the nearing inauguration festivities. They'll reportedly dance at Friday's Liberty Ball. Despite a lack of A-list talent overall, the inauguration events are getting in good with high-profile hoofers, as Flatley joins the Rockettes among the planned performances. Just the first couple in a long line of lucky folks who will get to dance for the future president, we're sure.