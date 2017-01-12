Michael Keaton Apologizes for That Awkward ‘Hidden Fences’ Mix-up

While the Golden Globes ceremony's highlight was a truly powerful speech from Meryl Streep, the night's lowlight came with the coining of the nonexistent movie Hidden Fences, an unintentional mash-up of Hidden Figures and Fences, two movies with predominantly black casts. The night kicked off with Jenna Bush accidentally referring to Hidden Figures as Hidden Fences on the red carpet; Michael Keaton later repeated Bush's mistake while announcing nominee Octavia Spencer. Bush has since apologized on Today for her red-carpet error, and now Keaton is also following suit. "I screwed the line up. I was nonchalant about it. I actually, now, I totally understand," Keaton told a group of reporters on Wednesday evening. "It makes me feel so badly that people feel badly. If somebody feels badly, that's all that matters ... Especially those people in the movie, who worked all that time. I always think about if they have brothers and sisters or mothers and fathers or friends waiting for this, then this guy — me — gets up, gives the wrong part. Watching a player drop a big pass, I always go, 'Oh my gosh, I feel so bad.' It kills me. So I am very, very sorry."

Keaton explained that the error, which occurred when he was presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Film, stemmed from reading the teleprompter and cue cards incorrectly. If people believe there was any discriminatory intent, he added, they're "extraordinarily incorrect."